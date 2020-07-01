Alabama’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) opened in Malbis Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020. ALDOT began work on the DDI in March of 2019 at I-10 and Highway 181 to help with traffic flow and to reduce the number of accidents.
The $7.3 million-dollar project will benefit drivers in several ways. Most importantly, there should be fewer and less severe accidents since the contact points have been cut nearly in half. Three lanes of traffic in each direction will allow for a smoother flow and the design will allow for easy access on and off the Interstate. Drivers using it for the first time Wednesday were surprised at how easy it was to navigate.
“It was easy. Dumb as I am, I didn’t have a bit of trouble coming through up there,” said Flomaton resident, Roy Odom. “You just keep your speed down. Keep it down to about 20, 25 miles per hour and watch the signs and watch the lights up above. You won’t have no problem.”
Several trips across the interchange in our Fox 10 News-Tracker vehicle confirmed how simple it is to navigate. The Fox 10 News drone offered a birds-eye view of the entire intersection and its patented crisscross pattern.
ALDOT engineers remained on-site for several hours to make sure everything was functioning smoothly. For Highway officials, the on-time opening of the DDI is an accomplishment to be proud of.
“It does feel good. It’s a big relief to have traffic shifted and seeing it working so well,” said ALDOT spokesperson, Katelyn Turner. “We knew that it would but we wanted other people to kind of draw those same conclusions and experience it for the first time as well and we’re really proud to have the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in the state of Alabama, in the Southwest Region here in Daphne.”
ALDOT hopes that once drivers get used to the new pattern, they’ll share the sentiment.
There will still be some periodic, alternating lane closures as permanent pavement and striping is laid down. Concrete islands will also be installed. The area is still considered a construction zone and the speed limit through the interchange is 25 miles per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.