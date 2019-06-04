ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Two divers shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience Saturday, capturing video of them coming face-to-face with a suspected Great White Shark about 30 miles off the shore of Orange Beach.
Paul Decuir says the shark was up to 12-feet-long and knew it was a Great White after seeing its teeth and white bottom as it swam towards him. He and his fellow diver, David Murphy, reached out to a marine biologist, who confirmed their assumption.
Decuir and Murphy were spearfishing for red snapper in a Flora-Bama fishing tournament, when they spotted the shark.
"All of a sudden comes this big guy looking at me face to face, and I just see these teeth," Decuir recounted to FOX10 News. "When I saw it, I knew it was something."
In the video, Murphy, through his mask, can be heard shouting "Great White!" when the shark approaches. At no time did it appear aggressive.
"People tell me I'm crazy for [diving]," Decuir said. "And the other half are like, can we be on your team?"
Decuir and Murphy are members of the spearfishing team, Full Stringer, which also includes members Scott Forbes and Scott Stevens.
The two divers in the water at the time of the sighting say it was a bucket list experience, one they will never forget, and likely won't get to experience again.
"Every time we [dive] it's a new story, Decuir said. "You never know what you're going to find until you get down there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.