MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just hours after a man wanted out of Mississippi led several agencies on a blazing fast police chase crisscrossing Mobile, the Harrison County Mississippi sheriff has identified the suspect as Mickey Daniel Barnett.
Sheriff Troy Peterson says Barnett was wanted in Scott County after allegedly shooting a man five times, leaving him in critical condition and kidnapping a woman on Thursday.
The fast and furious pursuit came to a dramatic stop on I-65.
Exclusive video taken by our Fox10 News photographer shows Barnett screaming in the back of a Mobile County Sheriff's cruiser seconds after his capture.
Sheriff Peterson says the chase started in Harrison County, after another law enforcement source says Barnett’s car was spotted Friday afternoon.
The dizzying pursuit crosses the Alabama/Mississippi state line, taking several agencies for a wild ride as the suspect darted down I-10 with more than a dozen officers on his tail.
The blazing fast chase reached more than 100 miles per hour at times.
It was captured on Fox10 News Dauphins Camera as the suspect came up on the Wallace tunnel.
In a split second decision, Barnett took off onto Water Street instead, keeping on the gas and making his way north on I-165 before going south on 65 where police put out spikes near Airport Blvd.
The pursuit finally came to a halt after a tire went flat just before Government Blvd where witnesses tried to wrap their heads around the bizarre scene.
“It looked like the scene from the Blues Brothers chasing him…. we see some pretty strange things out here, but this one pretty much tops,” said one man.
Other witnesses tell Fox10 News they saw a woman taken out of the car Barnett was driving.
Law enforcement sources say she was the kidnapping victim.
Barnett is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in Scott County and Felony Eluding in Harrison County.
