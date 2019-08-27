MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department wants you to take a look at this image and video and give investigators a call if you can identify the theft suspect shown.
The MPD released the following:
On Friday, July 19, 2019, an unknown male subject came to the victim's residence located in the 3900 block of Wiggins Drive and knocked on the front door. No one answered, so the subject left the location. A short time later the subject returned and knocked a second time, no one answered. The subject then walked over to her husbands boat and removed a rod and reel. The subject then got into black pickup truck believed to be a 2000 Ford with a gold grill.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, please call (251) 208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
