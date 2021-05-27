MOBILE, CO. (WALA)- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking for three guys, caught on camera, who ransacked Mary G. Montgomery High School this week.

The video that hasn't been released, deputies said, shows the trio walking around the school for about two hours trying to break into several rooms and even one of the drivers ed vehicles.

When they failed, deputies said the three used a fire extinguisher to spray all of the plants in the school's beloved greenhouse and then took off on their bikes.

That now destroyed greenhouse, the focal point of many FOX10 News stories. Just last month, proud MGM horticulture students showed off the flowers they had grown to sell at at the Semmes Azalea Festival.

The sheriff's office said the school board doesn't recognize any of the guys as MGM students.

If you know who they are, turn them in.