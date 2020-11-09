MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A doctor in Indiana died just days after giving birth, due to pre-eclampsia complications. Dr. Chaniece Wallace, a native of Mobile was laid to rest this weekend in Daphne.
Pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.
Her husband, Anthony Wallace, told FOX10 News that the two met in college and have been married for five years. He was ecstatic to find out she was pregnant.
"She was like ‘Hey! I'm pregnant and it was like, yes. This is what we wanted,” said Wallace.
The Leflore High School graduate and Azealia Trail Maid was excelling at life. She was chief resident at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and had a child of her own on the way.
Wallace said, "Chaniece, as we know, was a physician herself. She was well-read, up to date on the latest findings and articles and research on pre-eclampsia."
A few weeks shy of her due date, Wallace said Chaniece started feeling bad.
"It was actually our last date together. She complained about having a headache and not feeling well," Wallace said.
That headache turned into a hospital admittance and an emergency C-section because Chaniece was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia. Baby Charlotte was born a little small and Chaniece, died.
Holding back tears, Wallace said, "I received a phone call from the doctors again and they stated that my wife, Dr. Chaniece Wallace, had received a brain hemorrhage that crushed her brain stem and that she lost conscience and, and she would not regain her conscience."
Wallace, not even able to be in the ICU with his wife because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Knowing that my wife was in the hospital, alone, with no loved one by her side was one of the things that hurts me the most," he said.
With his beautiful baby girl as his motivation, Wallace said he wants to fight for women, but especially women of color. The CDC said they are more likely to die from pre-eclampsia than white women.
"I asked for an autopsy and I'm going to do an investigation on the process and I'm choosing to do that, not because I have hate in my heart towards anyone, but my life has changed drastically and I'm just seeking truth for my wife and for women, but especially black women because she wouldn’t and I don't want for black women, African American women, to continuously lose their lives," Wallace said.
So many people have been touched by this story. The gofundme set up for the Wallace family has received nearly $164,000.
