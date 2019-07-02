According to court documents, seven-year-old Case Tray Ketchum died by blunt force trauma on Sunday, June 30.
Authorities have charged 45-year-old Jacqueline Stewart with capital murder in the child's death.
The child's body was found in a burning mobile home on Frank Snow Drive at approximately 5:20 a.m. on the day of his death. Firefighters said the boy was already dead by the time his body was pulled from the home.
Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said investigators uncovered evidence to to file charges against Stewart.
