WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Heartbreaking video was released this earlier this week out of Walton County, Florida where a dog and her puppies were abandoned outside of an animal shelter.

Thankfully, they’re all doing okay, but it could’ve been much worse.

The Sheriff’s office says they should’ve picked up the phone and called. Now the people responsible could be facing charges.

“From our perspective, the most they could’ve done is picked up the phone and called up and say ‘we need help. We need to drop to these animals off. Can somebody meet us?” PIO Corey Dobridnia said.

Alaqua Animal Refuge is now caring for the dogs. They tell FOX10 news that all of them including mom are doing well.

“We've secured a fabulous foster home for this little family. So, I think that it's going to be a great outcome for this whole family," President Laurie Hood said.

Now the shelter is pleading for people to do what’s right.

“Please take the time to do the right thing for the animal. They don’t have a voice. We are their voice. Get a hold of somebody. Do the right thing. Don’t leave the babies out in the cold,” Manager Patricia Weingartner said.

Once the puppies are old enough, all of the dogs including the mom will be put up for adoption.