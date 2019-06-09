Dog rescued from house fire on Ann Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home on Ann Street Sunday afternoon.
Crews arrived at the scene just north of Springhill Avenue around 1:55 p.m. and saw flames and smoke coming from the single-story house.
Firefighters rushed into action to extinguish the flames and saved the dog from the burning building. No one else was in the house at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
