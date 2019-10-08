MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies responding to shots fired near Markis Circle in Eight Mile Monday night approached two people walking.
One of those people was the suspect, John Lolley, who ran, got into a car and pulled out a gun.
Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says deputies ordered Lolley to put the gun down multiple times,”The suspect, Mr. Lolley, kept pointing the gun at himself and at some point turned the gun toward the deputies at which time one deputy fired one shot."
Capt. Burch says that's when Lolley got out of the car and started running.
Deputies chased after and tazed him.
No one was hit during the shootout.
Lolley was arrested and faces a disorderly conduct charge.
Capt. Burch says bringing a gun or any weapon into a domestic situation, especially when emotions are high, is a bad decision.
