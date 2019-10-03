MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is the second time in just days that a gun was used in a domestic situation.
The Executive Director of Penelope House, Tonie Ann Torrans, said the cases show that domestic violence is here and that it happens.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Penelope House is trying to bring awareness to the issue.
Statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says 16% of violent offenses in Alabama were domestic violence related in 2013.
The Prichard case from Thursday morning, a murder-suicide left a mother gunned down in front of her two small kids. Police said the suspected shooter, an ex-boyfriend, then turned the gun on himself.
Domestic violence statistics show that 72% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner.
Then a case on Saturday at Walk-On's Restaurant on Airport Boulevard involving a man getting into an argument with his former girlfriend.
According to court documents, Jacorey Harper punched the woman twice then pulled a gun from his car and fired shots at the restaurant, luckily in that case nobody was hit by the gunfire.
Torrans said social media has played a role in seeing cases come to light, but there have always been cases.
“Way back when it was kind of considered a family matter it was behind closed doors and people didn't want to get involved,” she said. “But I think now society as a whole is understanding when there is violence in the home it does spill out of a home, you will see violence in workplaces, you will see violence in public places.”
There was also another case involving a serial domestic violence suspect. It is this week's FOX10 Fugitive Files suspect, Elmore Kimbrough.
Last week, Mobile Police said Kimbrough was arguing with his girlfriend when it suddenly escalated into him choking her.
Another interesting statistic, a firearm is used in half of Alabama’s domestic violence homicides.
Penelope House 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 251-342-8994
