MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As the first shipments of COVID vaccines make their rounds across the country, already scammers are on the prowl.
Local health leaders and the Better Business Bureau warn of COVID vaccine fraudsters who have been exploiting the pandemic since it started.
Now they’re promising vaccines that won’t protect you from coronavirus, but only take your money and personal information.
“There is no such thing as a vaccine that’s available on the public market yet. You can’t walk in a store and buy it, you can’t buy it online,” said Carl Bates, President of the Better Business Bureau supporting Central and South Alabama.
While millions of healthcare workers and the elderly will have a chance to be vaccinated before the end of the year, it will be months before vaccines become available to the rest of us.
Don’t let scammers try to convince you otherwise.
“The vaccine is just coming out today, it's not going to be available to the general public for several months, don’t think you can get to the head of the line. That’s not gonna happen,” said Bates.
Tricksters will try to tell you differently.
“People are calling them and offering them the vaccine or offering to get them to the head of the line of the vaccine. That doesn’t exist.”
The Better Business Bureau says they’ll call, email, send letters and target you on social media claiming they can get you a vaccine, but really they're just trying to snatch your credit card, banking and other personal information like your Social Security number.
“And if you contact these people they’re very very slick and offer you things for a small fee... for a shipping fee... just give us your credit card information and then all of a sudden thousands of dollars disappear from your accounts.”
Bates warns people to be cautious by talking to your doctor, contacting your local hospital, health department, even a local pharmacist before making any decisions regarding a vaccine.
If you feel you’ve been scammed report it immediately.
You can report the scam to the BBB through their Scam Tracker by clicking here or you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.
Remember-- you can report a scam whether or not you've lost money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.