Hurricane Dorian Discussion Number 19
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019
1100 PM AST Wed Aug 28 2019
Data from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft
indicate that Dorian has intensified, and San Juan radar data show
that the eye is becoming better defined. Based on SFMR-observed
surface wind observations from the aircraft, the intensity is
increased to 75 kt. Dorian should remain in an environment of low
shear, within a moistening mid-level air mass, and over SSTs near 29
deg C for the next several days. This should allow for Dorian to
intensify into a major hurricane. The official intensity forecast
is similar to the previous one, and close to the latest DSHIPS model
output.
The initial motion estimate remains northwestward, or 320/11 kt.
Dorian should continue to move northwestward toward a weakness in
the subtropical ridge over the next couple of days. Later in the
forecast period, a ridge builds over the western Atlantic. This
evolution of the steering pattern should cause Dorian to turn
west-northwestward and head for the Florida peninsula. The actual
track of the hurricane in 3 to 5 days will depend on how much the
western Atlantic ridge builds during that time frame. This is, of
course, subject to uncertainty. The official track forecast is very
similar to the previous one, and close to the latest simple and
corrected dynamical model consensus.
