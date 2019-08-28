Forecasters say Dorian has reached hurricane strength as it nears the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane center reported Hurricane Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas.
It was moving northwest near 13 mph (21 kph) and expected to continue on the path for the next day or two.
