The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian is getting organized and an eye is starting to form.
The storm has strengthened with maximum sustained winds at 80 mph. The hurricane is expected to continue to intensify and could be a powerful category 3 as it hits the east coast of Florida late Sunday or early Monday.
The National Hurricane Center's update said "The new forecast track from the NHC is a little bit to the south of the previous one, given that global models have a stronger ridge to the north and the track models show more of a westward motion. Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track, as the average 5-day track error is around 200 miles."
