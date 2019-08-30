PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Silver Airways will not be operating Monday, Sept. 2, or Tuesday, Sept. 3, due to Hurricane Dorian, which will impact travelers flying Silver Airways at Pensacola International Airport.
The airline says it expects to resume normal operations Wednesday, Sept. 4.
At this time, Pensacola International Airport does not anticipate any closures, but staff is continuing to monitor Hurricane Dorian for any potential changes in the storm's track, according to officials in Pensacola. A news release states that updates will be provided as needed on the Pensacola International Airport Facebook and website at flypensacola.com.
Travelers are advised to check with their respective airlines for potential flight cancellations or schedule changes.
To view flight information at Pensacola International Airport, visit flypensacola.com
