MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A barrage of bullets went off on Interstate 10 in Mississippi early Monday afternoon.

Biloxi Police said a double homicide suspect out of Baton Rouge, Eric Smith, was shot and killed in the exchange after a slow speed chase on I-10. Video sent in by a viewer showed dozens of law enforcement tailing Smith in a Nissan Altima. The chase crept along the interstate, backing up traffic for miles for hours.

Multiple different local and state law enforcement agencies in Mississippi picked up the car after an all points bulletin for the armed and dangerous suspect was sent out from Baton Rouge Police. They said Smith killed his ex-girlfriend, Christin Parker and her nephew, Brandon Parker there, then Smith took off with his 4-month-old baby boy and traveled more than two hours into Mississippi.

The child caught in the middle of the gun battle between law enforcement and Smith. The baby first taken to a Mississippi hospital. Then around 6:30pm Monday, a FOX10 News camera rolled as the baby was brought to University Hospital in Mobile, escorted by several police cars.

The child was rushed into the emergency room and is said to be in stable condition.

Biloxi Police are leading the investigation.