CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The arrest of a double murder suspect in Baldwin County has brought new life to the case of missing Crestview woman Calandra Stallworth, last seen in March 2017.
At the time of her disappearance, Stallworth was dating Antwon Smith, who is now charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll. Baldwin County investigators say Smith killed the pair of Seattle men and left their bodies on the side of an Elberta road October 8.
Smith's arrest brings new attention to the missing person case of Calandra Stallworth, who was last heard from March 27, 2017 when she spoke with her mother on the phone after getting off work in Sandestin. Crestview police say Stallworth never showed up for work the next day and hasn't been seen since.
At the time, Stallworth was dating Smith, and he was later stopped by Okaloosa County deputies driving Stallworth's car. Smith was interviewed, but has never been charged in her disappearance. Crestview police are hoping his latest arrest for capital murder could bring new leads in the missing person case of Casandra Stallworth.
If you have any information concerning the case, call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).
