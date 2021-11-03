MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Airport Authority demonstrated a full scale emergency plan Wednesday. It's something they're required to do by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years. This year's exercise incorporated a water rescue.

"It is exciting because it's the first time we do a water rescue type of scenario. Every scenario is different -- but this is a very unique opportunity for us since there is a lot of water out there to exercise the water rescue scenario," said Ismael Bonilla, Mobile Airport Authority VP of Operations.

The water rescue being staged on the Mobile River off Cooper Riverside Park had lots of first responders assisting, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile Fire-Rescue, and the Mobile Police Water Patrol Division.

The multi-agency exercise tests not only training, response, but communication in the event of a forced landing.

"It's basically to see how everything merges together. It's important to have these exercises because it identifies potential weaknesses," said Bonilla.

With the airport set to move downtown and commercial flights not far behind -- Bonilla said the timing of Wednesday's exercise was right as they move forward with making that a reality.

"It's going to be a win-win for all of us. So it is very important for us to do it now. As you know -- we are going to be in the middle of construction and developing the airport very soon. So it is important for us to get this thing out of the way and to be ready," explained Bonilla.

Following the exercise -- the agencies had what they call a "hot wash" to discuss what went right and what went wrong.