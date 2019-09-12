DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Development in Downtown Mobile is taking off and there are some big changes underway that may mean more room for residents.
“The more you build the more people will come, the more people who will come the more restaurants you have,” said Bestor Ward, Owner of Wheeler Lofts. “The more nightlife, all those type things, that's what builds a vibrant community.”
Apartment complexes are on the rise downtown.
Wheeler Lofts opened on St. Louis Street in January. They are expecting to be sold out in just a few weeks.
“After 30 years we are an overnight success,” Ward said. “It's incredible how it just turned in nothing flat.”
Right now, there are about 375 units downtown. Another 418 are under construction, which more than doubles availability in the next few years.
“It is good for Downtown Mobile and for the entire region,” said Carol Hunter with the Downtown Mobile Alliance. “You cannot have a thriving, growing, vibrant region without a great healthy downtown.”
For those downtown, this is a long time coming.
“With the revitalization of Dauphin Street and all the work they're doing there's certainly a lot more going on down here,” said Catherine Sprinkle.
“You can walk around,” said Russ Adams. “The amenities are there; the culture is there and the shopping is getting down here too.”
FOX10 News was told even more units are planned. A yet to be announced project is supposed to bring another set of nearly 150 units.
