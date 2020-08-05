Downtown Foley to get major makeover

Downtown Foley is getting a facelift.
Foley Main Street is part of a national organization dedicated to making the heart of each small town better for residents and visitors.
Foley Main Street is working to bring more attention and businesses downtown, and make the area more walk and bikeable.
They’ve recently launched their new logo and marketing campaign to spread awareness about the area, and are also working on projects like expanding the antique rose trail, adding bike racks, painting murals, and creating pocket parks.
“If we lose the heart of our cities, which is our downtowns, we lose a lot of authenticity and a lot of history, so there’s more attention coming back, and honestly they’re becoming more popular. People want that uniqueness," said Darrelyn Dunmore, Executive Director of Foley Main Street.
South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the City of Foley are partnering with Foley Main Street in this effort.
Work is set to start soon on several of the local beautification projects.
For more on this effort, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.