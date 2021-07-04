Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With the red, white and blue flying high, people were more than ready to celebrate this year’s Independence Day.
Food trucks, live music, and plenty of vendors brought downtown Mobile to life.
People braved long lines and a little rain, just happy to be out enjoying everything the Port City has to offer.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Pat Crowley. “The concert we’ve got is excellent and all the activities here.”
One Mobile man expressed his love of the country by dressing in stars and stripes from head to toe. It’s the outfit he wears every Fourth of July.
He said it’s his way of showing the pride he has for his country.
“I wanted to serve, but I couldn’t,” said Michael ‘Mr. Patriot’ Hill. “I was deaf my whole life, so this is my way of doing my part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.