Now that there is a single developer left to re-purpose the Mobile Civic Center property, what will the development include?
We're getting an idea from an initial presentation made to the city.
But some downtown business owners are asking questions.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced at this week's Mobile's City Council meeting the company that will develop the Civic Center property.
He said, "The company is The Cordish Companies."
Pictures of ideas for the development were included in the presentation made by The Cordish Companies to the city's search firm.
Specific details haven't been released yet, but the development is expected to include dining and entertainment venues.
David Rasp owns two downtown restaurants, Heroes' Sports Bar and Grille and the Royal Scam.
Rasp said, "I just feel that, honestly, using a publicly held property to subsidize and establish competing restaurants is, I'd say, maybe more than a slap in the face to the folks who have invested blood, sweat, and tears here over a long period of time to create what we currently have."
We asked the owners of other downtown restaurants their thoughts on Cordish possibly bringing restaurants to the Civic Center site.
Nick Dimario, who owns a recently opened restaurant called Squid Ink Eats and Drinks said, "The more the merrier. Mobile is on the upswing. The whole business, as far as people coming into town, that's awesome, man. The business in the last four years has changed. The more the merrier."
Kristi Barber, who owns The Cheese Cottage, said, "We get a lot of support from the community because we're locally owned, a small Mom and Pop, and, so, if they are bringing in chain type restaurants here to the downtown area, it will be a lot. I think it will be difficult for them."
The mayor had said he'll be talking with David Cordish with The Cordish Companies in the very near future to find out his next step going forward.
An administration spokesperson told me Thursday they're still working on plans for him to visit Mobile, but nothing has been scheduled yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.