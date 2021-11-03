Wednesday, November 3, 2021 was a great day for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, especially if you were a home-sick sea turtle. A nice crowd gathered in Orange Beach to see just that as a Kemps Ridley sea turtle was released back into the wild after rehabilitation. It was almost two weeks to the day since the turtle was hooked by a surf fisherman in Orange Beach.

It was a big day for the rehab team from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) in Mississippi as they made their way to the beach, carrying a large black tub. It was an even bigger day for the passenger… a full-grown, female Kemps Ridley sea turtle.

A nice crowd gathered to see her off. Donna Martin with Coastal Resources in Orange Beach was in the crowd. She got the call the day the turtle was hooked by the fisherman.

“She was slippery. She had algae on her which is common,” Martin recalled. “She was absolutely beautiful but that algae made her slippery so the wave would crash on me. She would slip out. I would go under. I got up and I did that several times. I finally turned around, looked on shore and my partner asked if I needed help and I’m like, yeah. Please.”

That was on October 17th. The turtle had been hooked in a front flipper and fortunately, the injury wasn’t severe. Rehabilitation went smoothly and once the rescue team at IMMS determined she was good to go, the release date was set. There were still a couple important things that had to happen though. First, she was accessorized with a high-tech satellite tracking device and secondly, she was given a name.

“Her name is Winnie 2.0. I actually have a whole classroom of students that helped us name her,” said Theresa Madrigal, Stranding Coordinator for IMMS. “They donated this year to our rehab program, so they did pick a name for her. So, it’s Winnie 2.0.”

After a quick show and tell, the crowd parted to make a path to the water’s edge. Donna Martin assisted the rescue team in carrying Winnie 2.0. The excitement level rose with every step towards the water. Winnie was probably the most excited as her flippers began to flap in anticipation. Then, the moment came everyone was waiting for.

As she entered the water, she didn’t give an encore. Winnie 2.0 gave a couple splashes and was off. With a few strong thrusts of her flippers, she disappeared below the waves and made her way home. Back on the beach, you could say she left a lasting impression.

“It was one of the coolest beach experiences before,” said young Hayes Wheat enthusiastically.

“We’ve been studying Kemp Ridleys this year,” Jennifer Beltran said, pointing at her daughter.

“It was awesome,” Beltran’s daughter, Mercy said. “I’ve never seen a Kemp Ridley before, and I know that they’re the most endangered turtle of all. I’m glad that we actually got to see them. It was cool.”

Most injuries to sea turtles that have to be rehabbed here on the coast involve turtles that have been hooked. If that happens to you or you witness a turtle in distress, call 866 – SEA TURTLE.