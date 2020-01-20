Several hundred people braved chilly weather for a special march and celebration Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.
The sun was shining brightly when the march began around noontime, with the theme being: "Love Will Keep Us Together."
It was a time to celebrate for those gathering at the Dearborn YMCA for the annual MLK Day March and Rally.
Many carried signs honoring Dr. King.
Carlett Martin said, "This is a great cause for us to come together and know that we're one people and to make sure that we come together and spread that love and unity and peace."
Other signs had quotations from Dr. King.
One person said, "The time is always right to do what is right. That is one of the quotations Dr. Martin Luther King said."
Still another said, "I want people to know that you can chase your dream, chase your dream. Don't let nobody tell you what you can't do."
Students, teachers, and administrators from high schools and colleges in the area took part in the march of almost two miles.
Laurie Childers with the University of South Alabama's Office of Community Engagement said it was important to remember Dr. Martin Luther King to make "sure we're all connected, getting engaged in our community, and building fellowship."
The march ended with a rally at Lyons Park: a celebration, but also a time to remember Dr. King's work, and his message.
Other events to honor Dr. King Monday included an academic awards program and march and rally in Prichard.
