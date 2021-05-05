ESCAMBIA CO, FL. (WALA)- Dramatic video shows a man busting into a northwest Florida home just seconds before he was shot and killed.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said a woman inside the home pulled the trigger and no charges will be filed.

Escambia County Sheriff's Deputies said the man kicked in the door at a home on James Taylor Lane in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. After about 25 seconds of cussing and kicking, the 54-year-old man was able to get inside.

Deputies said what you don't see is the man then grabbed a knife and began yelling that he was going to harm his children's mother. Then, according to investigators, with a knife in hand, he went room to room, searching and threatening everyone inside who was hiding in a back bedroom.

Deputies said the man confronted a woman and she shot him twice.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said, “Florida State Statute allows people to take reasonable steps to protect themselves from harm. You can see from the video; his demeanor and intent were clear. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will defend a person’s right to reasonably protect themselves against harm, even with the use of deadly force. We do not intend to bring charges against the occupant of the home.”

In Florida, the Stand Your Ground Law, enacted in 2005, protects that woman.

It states that: “A person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in any other place where he or she has a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and meet force with force, including deadly force if he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to do so to prevent death or great bodily harm..."

Deputies said the man in this video had a domestic violence injunction filed on him and he was supposed to be on his way to anger management treatment when this happened.