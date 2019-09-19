MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Flash flooding overwhelmed parts of Mobile Thursday. Streets taking on water and cars becoming stranded.
Mobile Fire Rescue responding to dozens of water rescues across the Port City. One of those dramatic water rescues caught on camera at Dauphin Street across from Springhill Medical Center.
We also received video from Florida Street, which showed drivers braving the high water.
Selma Street near Oakleigh Place looked like a river as the flood waters looked for a place to drain off.
