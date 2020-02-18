The wait is over!
Superbowl winning quarterback Drew Brees announced his plan to return to the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 season in a post to his Instagram account Tuesday.
“I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!!,” according to his post. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”
Brees, who celebrated his 41st birthday last month, is entering his 20th year in the league - including the last 15 season with the Saints.
He missed five games in 2019 following an injury to his throwing hand. In spite of this, Brees was named to Pro Bowl after completing 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.
