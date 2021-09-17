Okaloosa County (WALA) - As Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office were responding to a burglary in-progress call last night at a home on First Avenue in Laurel Hill a car was spotted leaving the scene. Officers began a pursuit of the car reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour.
The driver who has been identified as 22-year old Isaiah Moore of Crestview was driving south Stat Road 85 and then onto Highway 90 when he swerved towards a roadblock the OCSO deputies had set up and according to the OCSO he intentionally rammed a driver's side of a deputy's patrol car.
The passenger, later identified as 28-year old Rayshawn Shoffner of Crestview, began throwing hard objects at the patrol car, striking the windshield. The deputy bumped the suspect's vehicle, causing Moore to lose control and crash into a ditch. Both Moore and Shoffner were then taken into custody. The deputy was not injured.
Moore is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of persons or property, possession of fentanyl, and having no valid drivers license.
Shoffner is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
