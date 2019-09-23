MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An teenager led police on a high-speed chase through Midtown Mobile Monday afternoon.
Officers at the scene told FOX10 News they were trying to stop a stolen Chevrolet Traverse when the driver took off. At one point, the vehicle was driving around 70 mph on Emogene Street.
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Demetrious Sander.
The chase ended on Sage Avenue when police said the suspect bailed out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Once released, he will be booked into jail on charges of attempting to elude police and receiving stolen property.
A police office also suffered minor cuts during the foot case.
A 16-year-old girl was a passenger in the SUV. Police said she will not be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.