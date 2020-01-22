Driver fleeing from police crashes into vehicle in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were injured after a driver fleeing police crashed into another vehicle in Summerdale.
Investigators said the driver of a pickup took off when an officer attempted to stop them. Police believe the suspect had a warrant out for their arrest.
The chase ended at the intersection of Underwood Road and County Road 55 when the suspect's truck crashed into a white SUV. Police said the suspect ran the stop sign at the intersection.
The driver of the SUV was injured and flown to the hospital on Baldwin County's Medstar helicopter. A passenger in the pickup was also hurt and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The driver of the truck was taken into police custody.
Investigators have not released the names or conditions of anyone involved in the wreck.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while crews investigate the crash and work to clean up the wreckage.
