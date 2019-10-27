MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department say one person was injured in an early Sunday morning crash on Dauphin Street.
Officials say at 3:45 a.m. Sunday firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Dauphin Street near the entrance of Springhill Medical Center. When the fire crews arrived they found the crashed vehicle was on fire with the driver trapped inside. One team of firefighters were able to suppress the fire while the other team was able to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
Officials say that a 33 year old male was pulled from the vehicle. He was treated and transported to a hospital with burns on his legs.
