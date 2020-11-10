Driver reaches 120mph in police chase on Eastern Shore, crashes in Daphne, BCSO says

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver attempting to evade police in Baldwin County reached 120 miles per hour before crashing at a roundabout in Daphne Monday night.
James Earl Bragg, 37, was arrested on a marijuana charge and several more charges related to his attempted run from the law.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began in Spanish Fort, before going south to Fairhope and then back to Daphne, where Bragg was apprehended. Deputies say Bragg wrecked a Spanish Fort police car during the chase.
Stephun Grace captured video of the chase from his porch off County Road 64, sharing it with FOX10 News.
"If you would've just been out there, people were literally having to part like the Red Sea to get out of [the way of the chase]," Grace said. "It started with a couple cop cars and ended with 10 or 15, I'm glad no one was hurt."
A mugshot for Bragg has not been released, but jail records show his bond is set at $14,000.
