A Daphne daycare said it fired an employee and is making security changes after a toddler managed to get out of the facility without being noticed. It happened Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020. A passing motorist saw the child standing by the street and rescued him. Daphne Police and DHR are investigating.
Sherri Webster and her daughter-in-law were in the right place at the right time to prevent what could have been a tragedy. They quickly scooped up the child, in his socks and wet from the rain and took him back inside The Learning Cove Preschool on North Main Street. North Main St. is a busy connector from the Jubilee Center and hotels to Lake Forest and Highway 98. The preschool is along that route.
“Very fortunate. I mean, we all know how busy of a road that is,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “A two-year-old, very small child could very easily be hit by a vehicle and we all know that the world is full of bad people and children get abducted at times.”
Other than being wet from the rain, police said the child was okay. Both Daphne Police and DHR, who is charged with licensing daycares are investigating the incident. Daphne Police said this is the first reported incident they’ve had with The Learning Cove.
The owners released a brief statement which read, “This is an internal issue that has been corrected and we are grateful that the child is safe.”
The child’s mother also gave Fox 10 News a statement which said, “We are saddened that this incident has happened with our son, by a school we have trusted for over a year prior to this occurrence. We have pulled him from the school and are awaiting additional information pending the investigation by DHR and the police department. We urge parents to discuss security measures with their daycare provider for full understanding and transparency to ensure every child stays safe in care.”
The current owners of The Learning Cove Preschool have had the business since November of 2016 and said they’ve taken immediate action to correct the problem. They include firing the teacher responsible for watching the child and implementing new safety measures.
Webster is just thankful she and her daughter-in-law drove by when they did.
“He wasn’t crying…just standing there. She scooped him up. He didn’t cry. He didn’t know my daughter-in-law and he didn’t cry,” Webster recalled. Then, when we went in. He was so cute, and I just thanked God last night every minute that I could that he was fine.”
Investigators said there doesn’t appear to be any criminal negligence that would warrant charges in the case and the daycare said they self-reported the incident to DHR when it happened.
The Learning Cove Preschool held a parent meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 to answer any questions and to go over its new safety plan.
