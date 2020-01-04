CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA)-- First responders were already working an accident on I-65 on Friday night when a man driving a pickup came crashing into the Chickasaw fire truck that was blocking two lanes just north of exit 10 as officers diverted traffic around the first accident scene.
“The fire truck was parked east and west and the gentleman was in the middle lane and he hit the fire truck,” said Captain Tommy McDuffie with the Chickasaw Police Dept.
Pictures show the mangled truck just after it was hit.
Accidents just like this are something departments across the country, including Mobile Fire-Rescue, are working to prevent.
“Distracted drivers, anything can happen. Our job is to protect the patients, provide patient care, but we can’t do that if we’re patients ourselves,” said Steven Millhouse with MFRD.
Through Mobile Fire-Rescue’s new “blocker program,” just implemented a couple of weeks ago, an additional ladder truck is sent to accident scenes to protect crews and people needing help.
Captain McDuffie says an accident like the one Friday night has a big effect, especially for a small city like Chickasaw.
The wreck now leaves chickasaw firefighters with just one working fire truck.
“A city our size when a fire truck goes down that’s gonna hurt us responding.”
Captain McDuffie urges drivers to slow down to an appropriate speed, especially when it’s raining.
“You just have to pay attention to the vehicles on the roadway as well as the emergency vehicles that is in front of you.”
Captain McDuffie says their thoughts go out to the driver of the pickup who is in critical condition.
ALEA is now investigating what caused the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.