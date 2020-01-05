Driver suffers minor injuries after car hit by train in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man suffered minor injuries after his car was struck by a train.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday on Main Street between Greenback Drive and Wealthy Street. According to police, the man's car was hit on the left rear side.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The train was stopped and blocked Main Street for about an hour as rescue crews worked to clear the scene.
