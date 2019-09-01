MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Drivers breaking in the new gas tax Sunday.
"Yes I know the difference. Six cents is a big difference."
Six cents more per gallon, not too big a deal for others.
"No, not really if it's going towards the roads."
The tax increase is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey back in March.
The price at the pump increases six cents Sunday with two cents in 2020 and another two cents the following year, making that ten cents more by 2021.
Money will be spent on improving our roads and other projects.
While people we talked to can agree, money to better failing infrastructure is a great thing, some are still a little skeptical.
"With all these tax increases and then the money is not being, taking care of the things it's supposed to take care of."
While others believe the increase is long overdue.
"The best way of repairing those type problems is through a gas tax since that's what you're using the tax for anyway."
The new law also allows the tax to increase automatically, up to a penny per year, starting in 2023.
