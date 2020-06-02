ALEA will begin providing driver license services again at the Foley location only in Baldwin County beginning today, according to the Baldwin County Commission.
The Fairhope and Bay Minette locations are not open at this time.
For more informtaion, call 251-990-4690 or visit ow.ly/lFS150zWEwE pic.twitter.com/NkiMccWA7j.
