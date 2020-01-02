Drivers, pedestrians feel safer after Gulf State Park upgrades

For those of you looking to be more active in the new year, a popular trail at Gulf State Park has officially reopened.
Gulf State Park closed former County Road 135, and along with it, Lakeview Trail, months ago for renovations.
The two-mile road connects Gulf State Park Headquarters to the pier and Lodge right on the Gulf.
The newly named “State Park Road” and trail along Lake Shelby is officially open for business again.
New highway grade barriers have been installed along the trail, as well as repairs made to the bridge, and the center line now shifted to allow more room for both pedestrians and drivers.
Park goers say they feel much safer with the improvements.
“This is much safer, because before you had to watch. I was fishing here before they even put up the first barrier, then it was really dangerous. Then they tried to improve it, but this I think is a great step forward,” said Sid Steinky, of Gulf Shores.
Officials say as folks use the trail along State Park Road, they will have a better opportunity to see wildlife, including the eagles that are nesting in the area.
