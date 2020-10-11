DESTIN Fla, (WALA) In a statement the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reports a teen from Illinois drowned Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico near a beach in Destin.
The statement reads as follows:
"A 19-year old Illinois tourist drowned Saturday after being caught in a rip current in the Gulf of Mexico off Scenic Highway 98 in Destin.
Lifeguards pulled multiple people from the water despite the Gulf being closed to swimming due to dangerous conditions created by the outer bands of Hurricane Delta. A 22-year old distressed swimmer from Illinois was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with a good prognosis, however Dakota Pierce of Sumner Illinois was not breathing when pulled from the Gulf and was later pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.
Witnesses say the pair got pulled out by a rip current and Pierce was overtaken by waves.
Individuals entering the Gulf hoping to help instead found themselves getting into trouble in the rough surf. The dangerous conditions still exist and double red flags continue to fly today."
