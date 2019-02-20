A Fort Walton Beach man is being charged in connection with the overdose death of a 25-year old woman in September 2017.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office today charged 38-year-old Thomas Baldwin III of Green Acres Avenue with sale of a controlled substance and manslaughter.
They say investigators were able to link Baldwin with the fentanyl related death of Rhiannon Reiss who was found unresponsive inside a home on Chinas Cove September 29th of 2017.
The Medical Examiner’s Office stated the cause of death was “acute fentanyl exposure.” Fentanyl is commonly substituted and/or mixed with heroin and can be lethal in small doses.
A witness told authorities that he and Reiss used what he believed to be heroin prior to her overdosing. The purchase of the drug was traced back to Baldwin and OCSO investigators say Baldwin’s act of selling narcotics caused Reiss’s death.
Baldwin was already being held in the Okaloosa County jail on a charge of Failure to Appear on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.