Summerdale Police is asking for the public’s help catching a suspect who ran from them during a traffic stop. It happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Another suspect was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.
Police said they pulled over the vehicle for having an expired tag. Before the Dodge pickup could come to a stop, police dash-cam video shows the passenger jump out and run. Sheriff’s deputies and a canine from Foley PD searched the woods surrounding Tractor Supply Company on Highway 59 while Summerdale PD learned why the suspect ran.
“The search did last a while because there was a lot of product in there,” said Summedale Police Chief, Kevin Brock. “There was a lot of scales, a lot of paraphernalia and enough weight to be considered trafficking weight.”
The search for the fugitive was called off after about an hour. The driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Dianne Downes was arrested after a variety of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, an assortment of pills and marijuana were found in the truck along with cash and guns.
Police are hoping someone will recognize Downes and her truck and piece that together to help them identify their missing suspect.
“The citizens do help us a lot. They are some of our best investigators. They’ll get out there and actually pay attention and be observant and actually know, like you said. They know the vehicle. They know the players here. Someone’s bound to know who he is and we’ll be able to apprehend him at that time,” Chief Brock said.
Brock said they have some leads and don’t believe he is a threat to the community at this time. If you can help identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Summerdale Police.
Dianne Downes faces trafficking and other drug-related charges. She’s being held on $9,500 bond.
