SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Deputies said a drunken knife fight between brothers sent one to the hospital with a stab wound.
Investigators were called to a mobile home park off of Moffett Road around 6 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the brothers got into an argument that escalated into a fight. That's when both of the men got cut.
One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the other suffered minor cuts.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has not said what charges may be filed in the case.
