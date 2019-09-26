SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County Sheriff's Office vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Alabama Highway 59 and Baldwin County Road 71 in Summerdale.
According to the BCSO, a deputy pulled the vehicle over to make a phone call. Heat from the vehicle's running engine ignited dry grass along the roadway, and the flames spread to the vehicle's fuel lines.
The Sheriff's Office reports the vehicle -- a new Ford Explorer -- is a total loss. No one was injured.
Drought conditions are blamed for the fire.
Weeks of dry, hot weather have plunged the region further into a drought. An assessment released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows arid conditions worsening across a five-state area from Louisiana to South Carolina -- with conditions are particularly bad in Alabama and Georgia.
