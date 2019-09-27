ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Believe it or not the extreme dry conditions are actually helping some farmers in Baldwin County.
Making the best of the daylight -- they were stirring up dust in Robertsdale Thursday evening.
"It is actually hotter than normal but that is actually playing into our favor," explained Tim Mullek, farmer.
No rain, no problem for farmer Tim Mullek.
"Easy in the dry. It's tough in the mud," said Mullek.
He says the conditions -- though extremely dry -- couldn't be better for harvesting his 65 acres off Highway 59.
"If you had waited until tomorrow they will still pick but they are dryer. When that machine is going -- he's getting everything. Right now he gets it all," said Mullek.
Alabama is among some of the driest states. The weekly drought forecast -- upgraded southern Baldwin County to "moderate drought" conditions.
Conditions dry enough to catch a Baldwin County Sheriff's deputy's SUV on fire. The vehicle going up in flames after the deputy pulled over on the side of Highway 59 in Summerdale to make a phone call. The dry grass catching fire from the running engine.
The vehicle is a total loss. Fortunately no one was injured.
Meanwhile, Mullek and other farmers have been on the opposite end. However, right now he says the "gettin' is good."
"You want to put the most in that truck you can put in... So harvesting at optimal conditions are the best," said Mullek. "We'll finish this field and move on to the next one."
They'll start harvesting their cotton crop on Monday. Doesn’t look like they’ll have any rain to deal with.
