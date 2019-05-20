MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The ducks are back quaking in the Port City. It's news that many folk are excited to hear.
"We weren't sure what the feedback would be and we've been overwhelmed," Matt Zarzour with Gulf Coast Ducks said. "We've been overwhelmed by the local's actions of buying tickets, but also you can't walk around town without people saying how excited they are the ducks are back so we're very enthused about our re-launch."
If you haven't had the chance to ride the duck boats when they first arrived here in the port city in 2016, Zarzour says now is your chance.
"We have an incredible downtown, everybody knows that, but we also have an incredible waterfront, Battleship Park, Mobile River, and we offer the opportunity to let everyone see all of that in one tour. And the splash is obviously a big sale," he said.
You may remember the tours ended after the increase in insurance cost after a Branson,Missouri duck boat capsized in the middle of a tour. Seventeen people died in that accident and the driver was charged with misconduct and negligence.
At the beginning of the year, Gulf Coast Ducks said they'd be do whatever they needed to do behind the scenes to get the tours rolling again, and their efforts have paid off.
"We didn't know if we'd be gone for one year, two years or forever," Zarzour said. "We were fortunate that within the past month, we were able to overcome some major hurdles that provided us the opportunity to explore the option of coming back. From there it was assembling the team back together, getting the ducks whipped back in shape and rejuvenating."
If you have any questions or want to book your tour, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.