Early bird gets worm Black Friday at Tanger Outlets

Its one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but Friday morning, the early bird really did get the worm at Tanger Outlets in Foley.
Tanger’s doors opened on Thanksgiving at 6 pm, and thousands packed the outlet mall, some shopping late, then getting up early again on Friday to head back to the stores.
Some shoppers tell us they prefer to wait until Black Friday to look for deals, and save Thanksgiving to spend quality time with their family.
With most doors opening on Thanksgiving now, lines were short Friday morning as the first doors opened, a pleasant surprise for many.
Michelle Renuart and Sarah Manning/Black Friday Shoppers
Tanger Outlet’s Moonlight Madness is happening all weekend long, so its not too late to score some major deals!
