MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, Alabama State Troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash on US 45 south of Citronelle in northern Mobile county.
Officials say 28-year-old Donald Crocker was operating a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound near Chunchula Landfill Road when, for unknown reason(s), the vehicle left the roadway where it struck several trees and overturned ejecting two of the five occupants.
Killed in the crash were 43-year-old Curtis Miller and 21-year-old James Toomey Jr. Officials say neither man was using a seat belt.
Also injured and transported to University Hospital were 24-year-old Steven Miller and 19-year-old Skylar Toomey.
According to authorities, Crocker and all four victims were from Citronelle.
No charges have been filed at this time and no further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
