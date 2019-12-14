MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Several emergency agencies in Mobile County responded to an early Saturday morning crash on Hwy 45.
According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue several crews were dispatched at 3:15 a.m. Saturday to a serious traffic accident on Hwy 45. While enroute the the crews were advised that a single vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree with several patients. Two people had been ejected from the vehicle. When the crews arrived on the scene two people were confirmed dead at the scene. Several others were injured and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.