BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) The Bay Minette fire department is investigating an early Saturday morning house fire.
According to officials fire crews were dispatched to a home on South Bouler Road off of Highway 59 at 4 a.m. Saturday. When the firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames and smoke coming from the home.
Fire officials say a male victim was found in the home. The victim was transported to North Baldwin Infirmary where he died from injuries he received in the fire.
An initial investigation by the Bay Minette fire department and State Fire Marshals indicate the cause of the fire may be accidental. The investigation is ongoing.
